Narendra Dabholkar murder: Prime accused Sharad Kalaskar remanded in judicial custody till 29 September

Pune (Maharashtra): Sharad Kalaskar, an accused in arms hauls case, was on Monday remanded in judicial custody till 29 September for probing his alleged role in activist Narendra Dabholkar murder in 2013.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced Kalaskar before the Pune Session court as his custody with the investigation body ended Monday. He was initially sent to the CBI custody on 10 September to probe his alleged involvement in Dabholkar murder case.

In August, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested him in connection with the seizure of arms and ammunition from different parts of the state.

Founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), Dabholkar was shot by bike-borne assailants while returning home from a morning walk on 20 August, 2013.