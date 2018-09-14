Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Accused Amol Kale remanded to judicial custody for 14 days in Pune

Pune: Amol Kale, one of the accused in the murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, was on Friday sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Kale, who was already in judicial custody as Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT) was investigating the Bengaluru-based journalist-cum-activist Gauri Lankesh murder case, will now be taken back to the city.

On 6 September, a Pune sessions court had granted Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the custody of Kale till 14 September in connection with the Dabholkar murder case.

The CBI had claimed that the murders of Bengaluru-based Gauri Lankesh and Dabholkar were linked after the pistol used for killing Lankesh was recovered during investigations in the Dabholkar murder case.

The pistol was recovered from Shubham Surale, the brother-in-law of Sachin Andure, an accused in the Dabholkar murder case arrested from Aurangabad by the CBI on 18 August.

Founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), Dabholkar was shot by bike-borne assailants while returning home from a morning walk in August 2013. Lankesh was shot outside her Bengaluru residence on 5 September, 2017.