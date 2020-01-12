Narayan Rane claims 35 of 56 Sena MLAs in Maharashtra dissatisfied, calls Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation 'non-performing'

Thane: Former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane has claimed that 35 of the 56 Shiv Sena MLAs in the state are "dissatisfied" with their party leadership.

Talking to reporters here at a function on Saturday night, Rane, currently a Rajya Sabha MP from the BJP quota, dubbed the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation "non- performing", saying the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress took more than five weeks to form government in the state.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will return to power in Maharashtra. The BJP has 105 MLAs, and the Shiv Sena only 56 and of them also 35 are "dissatisfied", Rane claimed, without elaborating.

He also said that Thackeray government's promise of loan waiver for farmers is "hollow" as there is no timeline on when it will be implemented.

Referring to Chief Minister Thackeray's visit to Aurangabad on Thursday, Rane said he came back without announcing any plans or giving any funds to the region.

"What we can expect from such a government? They don't know anything about running the government. They took five weeks to form the government, from this one can expect how

they will run the show," he said.

Refusing to comment on speculations of a tie-up between the BJP and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Rane said only the BJP chief will speak on it.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.