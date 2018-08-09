You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Naramalli Sivaprasad, TDP MP and fancy dress aspirant, livens up Parliament with quirky attires

India FP Staff Aug 09, 2018 13:00:31 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Naramalli Sivaprasad has quite the reputation when it comes to dressing up for Parliament. And he has the wardrobe to match.

On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh MP reached Parliament dressed as Adolf Hitler. It was the first time the MP, who has often been in the news for his get-ups, has dressed up as a foreigner. His previous get-ups have all been about Indian figures.

Sivaprasad has dressed up in a variety of ways, often to protest the Centre's decision of denying Andhra Pradesh special category status. Chief among these have been Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Sathya Sai Baba. He had also dressed up as a schoolboy.

Here are a few of the avatars Sivaprasad has dressed up as over the years:

Earlier this month, to remind the Narendra Modi government of its promise to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh, he came to Parliament dressed as Lord Krishna.

Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed up as Lord Krishna. Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed up as Lord Krishna. Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

A few days before that, he had gone the other extreme, donning himself in the garb of a dacoit, as if to suggest that if special status was not granted to the state, he would force them to grant it.

Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed as a dacoit in Parliament. Image courtesy: ANI

Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed as a dacoit in Parliament. Image courtesy: ANI

Among the more famous personalities from the state, he also invoked Sathya Sai Baba in Parliament.

Naramalli Sivaprasad as Sai Baba in Parliament. PTI

Naramalli Sivaprasad as Sai Baba in Parliament. PTI

As if to make a point that he doesn't look specifically at famous personalities but could also dress up as a commoner, he even went to Parliament dressed as a folk dancer one day.

Naramalli Sivaprasad dresses up as a folk dancer in the company of his fellow TDP party members. Image courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Naramalli Sivaprasad dresses up as a folk dancer in the company of his fellow TDP party members. Image courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

And it doesn't even have to be all grown-up adult attires. During the Budget Session of Parliament in April, Sivaprasad attended a session dressed as a school student. He arrived in Parliament dressed in a shirt and shorts carrying a notebook, pencil and ruler, and reportedly said, "Modi is the bad boy of the class."

Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed as a school student. Image courtesy: News18

Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed as a school student. Image courtesy: News18


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 13:00 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores