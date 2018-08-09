Naramalli Sivaprasad, TDP MP and fancy dress aspirant, livens up Parliament with quirky attires

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Naramalli Sivaprasad has quite the reputation when it comes to dressing up for Parliament. And he has the wardrobe to match.

On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh MP reached Parliament dressed as Adolf Hitler. It was the first time the MP, who has often been in the news for his get-ups, has dressed up as a foreigner. His previous get-ups have all been about Indian figures.

TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad is today dressed up as Adolf Hitler during protest in Parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. He had earlier also dressed up as a school boy, Narad muni and others. pic.twitter.com/pHKcSZpPv0 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018

Sivaprasad has dressed up in a variety of ways, often to protest the Centre's decision of denying Andhra Pradesh special category status. Chief among these have been Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Sathya Sai Baba. He had also dressed up as a schoolboy.

Here are a few of the avatars Sivaprasad has dressed up as over the years:

Earlier this month, to remind the Narendra Modi government of its promise to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh, he came to Parliament dressed as Lord Krishna.

A few days before that, he had gone the other extreme, donning himself in the garb of a dacoit, as if to suggest that if special status was not granted to the state, he would force them to grant it.

Among the more famous personalities from the state, he also invoked Sathya Sai Baba in Parliament.

As if to make a point that he doesn't look specifically at famous personalities but could also dress up as a commoner, he even went to Parliament dressed as a folk dancer one day.

And it doesn't even have to be all grown-up adult attires. During the Budget Session of Parliament in April, Sivaprasad attended a session dressed as a school student. He arrived in Parliament dressed in a shirt and shorts carrying a notebook, pencil and ruler, and reportedly said, "Modi is the bad boy of the class."