Devotees celebrate the birth anniversary of Narada which falls on the first day of Jaishtha in Krishna Pratipada tithi according to Hindu scriptures. Narada Jayanti is being observed today, 27 May in the country.

Narada or Narad Muni was a true disciple of Lord Vishnu and holds significance in every Yuga (generations) for over a long period of time. Narada was known to be the messenger of Gods who could travel to any Lokas (Dev Lok, Prithvi Lok, or Paatal Lok) to deliver any message.

For his dedication and love towards Lord Vishnu and other Gods, he has a found mention in all Kathas and Puranas of Hindu mythology. Narada was also fondly known for playing the veena.

Shubh muhurat and puja timings of Narada Jayanti 2021:

The shubh muhurat for Narada Jayanti begins from 26 May at 4.43 pm and will end on 27 May at 1.02 pm.

Puja Timing:

It starts on 27 May from 11.50 am to 12.50 pm and from 2.42 pm to 4.07 pm on the same day. On 28 May, it will again begin from 4.09 am to 4.57 am.

Devotees who observe the day-long fast follow these set of rules:

- They only eat milk products and fruits throughout the day and not consume cereals or pulses

- They also avoid using unsavoury language during the day-long fast

- Devotees observing the fast do not sleep at night, but recite Vishnu mantras to please Lord Vishnu

- Any kind of charity on this special day is considered to be highly rewarding.