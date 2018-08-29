Nandamuri Harikrishna dies in road accident in Telangana's Nalgonda; Venkaiah Naidu mourns loss of 'upright politician'

Nandamuri Harikrishna, 62, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao's son and Tollywood actor died in a road accident in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Wednesday morning. Two others were also injured in the accident which occurred when the car in which they were travelling overturned near Anneparthi.

The actor-politician and son of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was driving to Kavali in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh to attend a marriage of a fan. He was admitted to Kamineni Hospital on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where he was declared dead at 7.30 am.

Harikrishna was flung out of the driver's seat onto the road and received serious head injuries when the car hit a median. He died while undergoing treatment.

"Harikrishna suffered a severe head injury. Also, we suspect internal bleeding. However, the exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained," Ameer Khan, duty medical officer of Kamineni Hospitals at Narkatpally, told PTI. However, the official said they are yet to get a clear picture as to what exactly happened.

Harikrishna had served as a minister in Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet in the late 1990s. Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu said he was saddened by the tragic death of Harikrishna. "As a popular actor he has entertained the Telugu audience. As a parliamentarian, he was very upright and expressed his opinions frankly. My condolences to his family, well-wishers and followers at this time of grief," he said in a tweet.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also expressed his condolences on the untimely demise of Harikrishna, an official release said. The chief minister recalled the services of late Harikrishna in political and cinema fields.

Harikrishna's eldest son Janki Ram was also killed in road accident in 2014 in the same district.

He is survived by his wife, daughter Sushasini and sons Kalyan Ram and Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Harikrishna was the fourth son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP founder Rama Rao. He was a member of the TDP politburo and brother-in-law of TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

With inputs from agencies