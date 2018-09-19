NaMo App now sells merchandise, choose from t-shirts, caps and mugs inspired by Narendra Modi's slogans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal mobile application, the NaMo app, is now selling merchandise like t-shirts, mugs, caps and pens. The app, which is available on Android as well for iPhone users, has over 10 million downloads.

Some of the goods available on the app have slogans like 'NaMo Again', 'Yuva Shakti' and 'India MODIfied'. While the t-shirts are priced at Rs 199, a pair of mugs will cost you Rs 150. According BJP's IT-cell head, Amit Malviya, the proceeds from the sale of these items will go to the 'Clean Ganga Fund'. He also said that once a user signs up as a volunteer, options for ‘digital volunteering’ and ‘on ground tasks’ will become available to him or her, according to The Times of India's report.

Interestingly, the platform which is hosting the merchandise on the app is called Flykart, which sounds similar to Indian online retail portal Flipkart. Flykart is owned by a Delhi-based company Firki Wholesale Pvt. Ltd., a Business Today report said.