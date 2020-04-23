NALCO recruitment 2020: PSU extends deadline to apply for 120 posts of graduate engineers till 2 May

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has extended the online application process for the recruitment of Graduate Engineers through GATE-2020 till 2 May. The dates have been extended due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The process for online applications began from 20 and the last date for submitting forms was initially 9 April.

NALCO in a notice on its official website said, "All other terms and conditions of the advertisement including eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, etc. for applying for the posts shall remain unchanged."

NALCO seeks to fill 120 posts of Graduate Engineers through the recruitment process. Of the total, 45 vacancies are for mechanical engineering, 29 for electrical engineering, 15 for instrumentation engineering, 9 for chemical engineering, 13 for metallurgy engineering, 5 for civil engineering and 4 for mining engineering.

The upper age limit is 30 years as on 20 March 2020.

To go directly to the registration link, candidates can click here http://164.164.122.73/NALCOGET_2020/UserInterface/User/frmApplicationForm.aspx

Application fee

General, OBC and EWS candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while all the other candidates will have to register themselves by paying Rs 100.

Candidates willing to apply for NALCO recruitment of Graduate Engineers 2020 can read the eligibility criteria and other details on the website.

