Nainital Bank PO, Clerk recruitment exam admit cards released at nainitalbank.co.in
The examination for 75 probationary officer (PO) posts and 80 clerk vacancies will be conducted on 6 December, 2020, as per reports
Nainital Bank PO and Clerk exam admit cards have been released on the official website of Nainital Bank Limited - nainitalbanl.co.in. Successfully registered candidates can download the hall ticket by entering their credentials on the website.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Nainital Bank PO and Clerk examination will be conducted on 6 December. Candidates should download the hall ticket much before the date of the examination.
A report by Times Now said that through the recruitment drive, Nainital Bank will fill 75 vacant posts of probationary officers (PO) and 80 vacancies of clerks.
Steps to download Nainital Bank PO/ Clerk admit card 2020:
Step 1: Go to the official website of The Nainital Bank Limited - nainitalbank.co.in.
Step 2: On the left side of the homepage, click on the Recruitment/ Results tab.
Step 3: Tap on the link that reads, "Download Online Exam Call letter for Probationary officers and Clerks."
Step 4: On a new page enter your registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth.
Step 5: Enter the letters shown on the page and click on the Login button.
Step 6: Your Nainital Bank PO and Clerk Admit Card 2020 will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Check your name, registration number and other details in the hall ticket carefully before saving and taking a print.
Here's the direct link to download Nainital Bank PO and Clerk Admit Card 2020.
Candidates will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines and carry call letter or admit card with their photos on it on the day of the exam. They will have to cover their nose and mouth with a face mask and maintain social distancing.
