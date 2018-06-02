You are here:
NIA makes second arrest in connection with 2016 Nagrota attack on army camp which killed seven soldiers

India FP Staff Jun 02, 2018 20:16:44 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made the second arrest on Saturday in connection with the 2016 Nagrota attack on an army camp in December 2016, reported CNN-News18.

The attack had led to the death of seven soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA had earlier taken custody of the first accused on 26 May, an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative, Muneer-ul-Hassan Qadri who was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Qadri, a Nepal returnee, was in custody of the police and during interrogation, had revealed his role in various terror modules, including the Nagrota attack.

He had confessed that along with other Valley-based JeM operatives, he was in touch with the JeM leadership in Pakistan. He had received a freshly infiltrated group of three Pakistani terrorists from the Samba sector a day before the attack.

Preliminary interrogation of the first accused had revealed that the attack was carried out by the JeM, a banned terror group, in furtherance of a well-planned conspiracy from Pakistan.

The accused had been claimed to have told the interrogators that he, along with other Valley-based JeM operatives, had been in touch with the JeM leadership in Pakistan and had received a freshly infiltrated group of three Pakistani terrorists from the Samba sector a day before the attack.

They had subsequently stayed at a hotel in Jammu and then left the attackers outside the army camp in Nagrota late at night, and proceeded to the Kashmir Valley.

With inputs from PTI


