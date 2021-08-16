Even in the midst of despair and chaos, good things can still happen. A senior police inspector, Ajay Malviya, paid an auto driver’s challan after realising that the auto driver had taken money from his son’s piggy bank to pay the fines.

The incident occurred in Nagpur and was shared by the Nagpur City Police on social media.

सीताबर्डी वाहतूक विभागाचे कार्यालयामध्ये एक ग्रहस्थ त्याने किरायाने घेतलेला ऑटो चलान झाल्याने ऑटो सोडवण्यासाठी त्याच्या लहान मुलाचा गुल्लक फोडून जमा झालेली रक्कम घेऊन आला, त्याचे डोळे पाणावलेले होते. त्याने कार्यालयामध्ये रक्कम देत मी दंड भरायला तयार आहे माझा ऑटो परत द्या (1/2) — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 13, 2021

The auto driver, identified as Rohit Khadse, was fined Rs 200 for reportedly parking his vehicle in a no-parking zone. Due to earlier unpaid fines, the total challan amount equaled Rs 2,000. Khadse’s auto was confiscated until he could pay the money.

As the sole earning member of his family, there was immense pressure on Khadse to free his vehicle. He stared at a loss of income and financial crisis if he failed to do so.

His son approached Khadse with this piggy bank, asking him to take the money. When he broke the bank, the family was stunned to realise that the amount was around Rs 2,000. Since Khadse did not have enough money himself, he was forced to take the coins stored in the piggy bank to the police. However, the police refused to accept the coins.

Khadse then went to Malviya to plead his case, requesting the auto to be returned. Malviya noticed the bag of coins in Khadse’s hands and asked about it. Once he heard the story, Malviya was so moved that he returned the boy’s money and paid the fine out of his own pocket.

The Nagpur City Police later shared pictures of the Khadse family with Malviya. The inspector’s good deed was praised by people on social media, with many calling it “a perfect example of humanity”.