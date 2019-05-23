Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Nagpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:Nitin Jairam Gadkari of BJP wins

India FP Research May 23, 2019 21:54:18 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Nitin Jairam Gadkari 283,332 Votes 55% Votes
INC Nana Patole 196,627 Votes 38% Votes
BSP Mohammad Jamal 12,390 Votes 2% Votes
VBA Manohar Alias Sagar Pundlikrao Dabrase 10,772 Votes 2% Votes
NOTA Nota 1,953 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Adv. (Dr.) Mane Suresh 1,354 Votes 0% Votes
RJSP Shridhar Narayan Salve 939 Votes 0% Votes
BMFP Shahil Balachand Turkar 932 Votes 0% Votes
IND Uday Rambhauji Borkar 623 Votes 0% Votes
CSM Gopalkumar Ganeshu Kashyap 559 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Adv. Vijaya Dilip Bagde 542 Votes 0% Votes
ABSSP Dr. Vinod Kashiram Badole 374 Votes 0% Votes
MDP Asim Ali 351 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ruben Domink Francis 308 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sachin Jagorao Patil 277 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Ali Ashfaque Ahmed 276 Votes 0% Votes
HBP Vitthal Nanaji Gaikawad 247 Votes 0% Votes
ABMP Vanita Jitendra Raut 231 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sunil Suryabhan Kawade 194 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Dr. Manisha Bangar 183 Votes 0% Votes
DJP Dikshita Anand Temburne 160 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manoj Kothuji Bawane 139 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(R) Comrade Yogesh Krishnarao Thakare 135 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prafulla Manikchand Bhange 125 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Ulhas Shalikram Dupare 125 Votes 0% Votes
IND Satish Vitthal Nikhar 121 Votes 0% Votes
IND Siddharth Asaram Kurve 115 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sachin Haridas Somkuwar 111 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dipak Laxmanrao Maske 99 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kartik Gendalal Doke 73 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prabhakar Krushnaji Satpaise 66 Votes 0% Votes
Nagpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 19,00,787

Female electors: 9,20,792

Male electors: 9,79,995

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Kamthi Assembly segment was moved to Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency. Nagpur South West Assembly segment was created post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Nagpur South West, Nagpur South, Nagpur East, Nagpur Central, Nagpur West, Nagpur North (ST).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Traditionally, it is a Congress stronghold. Congress leader Vilas Muttemwar was the MP till 2014 when senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari unseated the former by more than 2 lakh votes.

Demographics: The high profile constituency, which is known for hosting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will see a direct battle between Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress candidate Nana Patole. Kunbi, Halba, Dalit and Muslims form the majority of voters in the constituency.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 21:54:18 IST

