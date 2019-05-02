Nagaland HSSLC 12th Result 2019 Declared today: Class 12 scores announced on NBSE official website nbsenagaland.com

Nagaland Class 12 Result 2019 | The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) announced the 2019 results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 examination on Thursday, 2 May at the official website — nbsenagaland.com.

Students who are awaiting their results for HSSLC or Class 12 exam, which was conducted between 12 February to 4 March, can check their scores on the NBSE website.

Steps to check 2019 results for HSSLC or Class 12 exam on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website — nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'HSSLC Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter your name and roll number in the window that opens

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' button

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the results and keep a printout for future reference

NBSE chairperson Asano Sekhose said that provisional result gazettes will be issued to all registered institutes of the board. The board has informed the heads of these institutions to collect the marksheets, pass certificates and other documents from 3 May to 7 May during office hours.

In 2018, Class 12 students had recorded an overall pass percentage of 79.21 percent. The results for HSSLC 2018 exam were announced on 18 May.

About Nagaland Board of School Education:

Formed on 15 November, 1973, the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is responsible for promotion and development of secondary education in Nagaland. The headquarter of NBSE is in Kohima.

