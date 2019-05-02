Nagaland HSSLC 12th Result 2019 Declared: Commerce student Suhana Begum tops HSSLC 2019 Class 12 exams with 96%

Nagaland Class 12 Result 2019 | The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) announced the 2019 results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 exams today (Thursday, 2 May). Commerce student Suhana Begum emerged as the HSSLC 2019 topper with 480 marks, scoring 96 percent. Imtijungla Pongen from the arts stream secured 94.40 percent (472 marks). From science, Ananya Kumar Das topped with 94.6 percent (473 marks). All three toppers are from Dimapur district.

In 2018, Class 12 students had recorded an overall pass percentage of 79.21 percent. Science students bagged the highest pass percentage of 84.39 percent, followed by commerce students at 73.75 percent and 73.42 percent among arts students. The results were announced on 18 May.

Benrithung L Jungio from arts stream topped the 2018 HSSLC exam with 91.40 percent. From commerce, Marina Yashmin got the first rank with 97.20 percent, and Virienuo Emilia Solo bagged the top position from the science stream with 91.60 percent.

Students who appeared for the HSSLC or Class 12 exams this year, conducted between 12 February to 4 March, can check their scores on the NBSE official website — nbsenagaland.com.

Steps to check 2019 results for Nagaland HSSLC or Class 12 exams:

Step 1: Visit the official website — nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'HSSLC Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter your name and roll number in the window that opens

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' button

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the results and keep a printout for future reference

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their Class 12 scores on third-party websites – examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

If you are unable to access the HSSLC results on the internet, you can SMS 'RESULT NBSE12 ROLLNUMBER' and send it to 560702.

