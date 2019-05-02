Nagaland HSLC 10th Result 2019 Declared: Wangshitemjen Ozukum from Mokokchung district tops exam with 98%

Nagaland Class 10 Result 2019 | The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) announced the 2019 results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 examination today (Thursday, 2 May). Wangshitemjen Ozukum from Queen Mary Higher Secondary School , Mokokchung topped 2019 HSLC exam with 98 percent.

Ohiduz Zaman from Little Star Higher Secondary School of Dimapur district bagged the second rank with 97.50 percent (585 marks). The third rank was jointly secured by Gulam Sarbar of Dimapur Mission Higher Secondary School and Arpan Ghosh of Pranab Vidyapith Higher Secondary School each scoring a 96.67 percent (580 marks).

This year, the overall pass percentage for Nagaland board HSLC exam is 68.29 percent.

In 2018, Class 10 students had recorded an overall pass percentage of 66.86 percent. Out of the 19,000 students who appeared for the last year examination, 13,858 cleared the test. Around 9,000 boys and 10,000 girls had registered for the HSLC exam, the results of which were declared on 18 May.

Vivotsonuo Sorhie had topped the 2018 Class 10 exam with 98.33 percent while, the second spot was shared by two – Sherry Jindal and Raj Paul –with 97.83 percent. The third position went to Leishembi NG Lyting, who scored 97.50 percent.

Students who appeared for the HSLC or Class 10 exams, which were held from 13 February to 25 February can check their scores on the NBSE official website — nbsenagaland.com.

Steps to check 2019 results for Nagaland HSLC or Class 10 exam on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website — nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'HSLC Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter your name and roll number in the window that opens

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' button

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the results and keep a printout for future reference

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their Class 10 scores at third party websites – examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

If students fail to access their HSLC scores via Internet, they can avail SMS service. To receive HSLC results on your mobile phones, type – 'RESULT NBSE10 ROLL NUMBER' and send it to 5676750.

