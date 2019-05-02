Nagaland HSLC 10th Result 2019 declared today: Alternative ways to check Nagaland board Class 10 scores if official website nbsenagaland.com is down

Nagaland Class 10 Result 2019 | The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) announced the 2019 results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 examination today (Thursday, 2 May) on website — nbsenagaland.com.

Since a large number of students will be visiting the website once the results are declared, the NBSE official website might crash or become unresponsive. But students must not panic. While the temporary glitch is being fixed, candidates can check their HSLC Class 10 results on third-party websites – examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

Following are the basic steps on how you can check your HSLC Class 10 score on examresults.net:

Step 1: Visit examresults.net and click on Nagaland among the states listed on the home page or simply click here

Step 2: Click on the link 'Nagaland Board 10 results'

Step 3: Fill in the necessary details like your hall ticket number, date of birth and hit on 'Submit'

Step 4: The result will appear on your screen. Download it for future reference.

If students fail to access their HSLC scores on these websites, as well, they can use the SMS service that has been made available.

To receive the HSLC results on your mobile phones:

- Type 'RESULT<space>NBSE10<space>ROLL NUMBER' and send it to 5676750.

- Alterantively, send 'NB10ROLLNUMBER' to 56070

The Nagaland board conducted the HSLC Class 10 examination between 13 February to 25 February, 2019.

Earlier, NBSE chairperson Asano Sekhose had said that provisional result gazettes will be issued to all registered institutes of the board. The board has informed the heads of these institutions to collect the marksheets, pass certificates and other documents from 3 May to 7 May during office hours.

