Nagaland HSLC 10th Result 2019 Declared: Overall pass percentage at 68.29%; check score on nbsenagaland.com

Nagaland Class 10 Result 2019 Declared | The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) declared the 2019 results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 10 examination today (Thursday, 2 May) at the official website — nbsenagaland.com.

This year, the overall pass percentage for Nagaland board HSSLC exam is 68.29 percent. According to the official statement, the students of private schools performed better with a pass percentage of 84.76, whereas students of government schools could only maintain a success rate of 43.32 percent. This year, Wangshitemjen Ozukum from Queen Mary Hr. Sec.School, Mokokchung topped 2019 HSLC exam with 98 percent.

NBSE conducted the HSLC or Class 10 exam between 13 February to 25 February. The board has informed the heads of registered institutions to collect the marksheets, pass certificates and other documents from 3 May to 7 May during office hours.

In 2018, Class 10 students had recorded an overall pass percentage of 66.86 percent. Out of the 19,000 students who appeared for the last year examination, 13,858 cleared the test. Around 9,000 boys and 10,000 girls had registered for the HSLC exam, the results of which were declared on 18 May.

Steps to check 2019 results for Nagaland HSLC or Class 10 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website — nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'HSLC Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter your name and roll number in the window that opens

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' button

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the results and keep a printout for future reference

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their Class 12 scores at examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

If students fail to access their HSLC scores via Internet, they can avail SMS service. To receive HSLC results on your mobile phones, type – 'RESULT NBSE10 ROLL NUMBER' and send it to 5676750.

