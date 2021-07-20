Nagaland Board Results 2021: HSLC, HSSLC marks released, check scores at nbsenagaland.com
Nagaland Board Results 2021: Candidates should note that the mark sheet will include information including student’s personal details, total marks, and other data
The results of the High School Leaving Certificate (Class 10) and High Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Class 12) exams have been declared by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) today, 20 July.
More than 40,000 students had registered themselves for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in Nagaland, this year. Those who had appeared for the exams can check their results by visiting the official websites https://nbsenl.edu.in/ and http://nbsenagaland.com/.
“The Centre Superintendents of the HSSLC 2021 only shall collect the marksheets and pass certificates of their students and the Centre Superintendent for other categories from 28th July 2021,” an official statement from the board reads.
Further in the notice, the board has mentioned that physical copies of marksheets and pass certificates will be distributed from 28 July. Also, at the time of collection of marksheets and certificates, students will have to produce their original admit cards. Only then the documents will be provided.
The result or mark sheet will be made available to students from their respective schools. Candidates should note that the mark sheet will include information including student’s personal details, total marks, and other data.
Students can follow these simple steps to download NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results:
Step 1: Go to the official website at https://nbsenl.edu.in/
Step 2: Search and click on the “HSLC and HSSLC result 202” link that appears on the homepage
Step 3: Students will then have to open the link that reads “Click Here” against HSLC and HSSLC under download HSLC provisional mark sheet 2021
Step 4: As a new page opens, students will have to submit their login credentials correctly
Step 5: After submission, the result will appear on the screen. Check and download the Provisional Marksheet 2021
Step 6: Keep a printout of the scorecard for future reference or need.
Direct link to download HSLC results: https://nbsenl.edu.in/board-results/hslc
Direct link to download HSSLC results: https://nbsenl.edu.in/board-results/hsslc
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the examinations for Class 10 (HSLC) were conducted from 7 to 21 April while the papers for Class 12 (HSSLC) were held from 6 to 29 April.
