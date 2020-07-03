Nagaland bans sale, consumption of dog meat in state; import and trading of dogs deemed illegal as well

Animal rights group FIAPO had written to the Nagaland state government urging it to impose a ban on the slaughter of dogs

Nagaland government has decided to ban commercial import and trading of dogs and dog markets as well as sale of dog meat in the state.

State chief secretary Temjen Toy announced the decision on Twitter on Friday. "The State government has decided to ban commercial import and trading of dogs and dog markets and also the sale of dog meat, both cooked and uncooked. Appreciate the wise decision taken by the State’s Cabinet @Manekagandhibjp @Neiphiu_Rio," Toy wrote.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisation (FIAPO) had urged the state government to impose a ban on the slaughter of dogs and enforce the stringent animal welfare laws.

The report cited a letter that FIAPO legal manager Varnika Singh wrote to Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio where she spoke about recent images that emerged from an "animal bazaar" in Dimapur where dogs were seen tied up in sacks, "waiting at a wet market, for their illegal slaughter, trade and consumption as meat".

Politician and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi too had called for a protest against the cruel manner in which dogs were being treated in the state and urged police to help stop the smuggling of the companion animals.

The decision for the ban also comes after former Rajya Sabha MP Pritish Nandy urged his followers on Twitter to raise their voices against sale of dog meat.

This is urgent. You can help make history by sending an email tonight to csngl@nic.in saying Nagaland must stop dog markets, dog restaurants and smuggling of dogs into the state. Eating dog meat is inhuman, not just illegal. The issue comes before the cabinet tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4Bv42EXuYN — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) July 1, 2020

Sharing harrowing images of dogs tied up in sacks, he had written, "This is urgent. You can help make history by sending an email tonight to csngl@nic.in, saying Nagaland must stop dog markets, dog restaurants and smuggling of dogs into the state. Eating dog meat is inhuman, not just illegal. The issue comes before the cabinet tomorrow."