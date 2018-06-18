You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Nagaland ambush leaves two Assam Rifles soldiers dead, four injured; insurgent hand suspected

India Press Trust of India Jun 18, 2018 07:29:06 IST

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Kohima: Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and four others suffered injuries in an ambush by suspected Naga insurgents in Mon district of Nagaland on Sunday, an Assam Rifles official said.

The incident occurred around 3 pm near Aboi when armed cadres ambushed a team comprising six Assam Rifles personnel, said the public relations officer of the inspector general of Assam Rifles.

Havildar Fateh Singh Negi and Sepoy Hungnga Konyak died on the spot, while four others suffered critical bullet injuries, he said, adding that the injured were hospitalised.

The security personnel retaliated when they were attacked. Casualties on the other side have not been ascertained yet.

The public relations officer said the involvement of suspected Naga underground groups in the ambush was not confirmed yet. No group has claimed responsibility in the attack.


Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 07:29 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See

No Live Matches




Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores