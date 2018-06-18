Nagaland ambush leaves two Assam Rifles soldiers dead, four injured; insurgent hand suspected

Kohima: Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and four others suffered injuries in an ambush by suspected Naga insurgents in Mon district of Nagaland on Sunday, an Assam Rifles official said.

The incident occurred around 3 pm near Aboi when armed cadres ambushed a team comprising six Assam Rifles personnel, said the public relations officer of the inspector general of Assam Rifles.

Havildar Fateh Singh Negi and Sepoy Hungnga Konyak died on the spot, while four others suffered critical bullet injuries, he said, adding that the injured were hospitalised.

The security personnel retaliated when they were attacked. Casualties on the other side have not been ascertained yet.

The public relations officer said the involvement of suspected Naga underground groups in the ambush was not confirmed yet. No group has claimed responsibility in the attack.