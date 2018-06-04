Naga National Political Groups to suspend ongoing talks with Centre after security forces raid its leader's house

Dimapur: The working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) has decided to suspend its ongoing talks with the Centre on the Naga political issue following a raid by security personnel at its co-convener's residence on 2 June, according to an NNPG statement.

The decision was taken by the group's working committee in an emergency meeting in Dimapur on Sunday. The raid shows it will serve no purpose to continue the dialogue as all the progress made during the talks between the two entities appear to be a trivial matter for the Union government, NNPG leaders alleged in the statement.

The working committee has decided to suspend all negotiations with the Union government unless it comes clean on the actions of its agencies, it said.

The residence of the committee's co-convener Vizosieihou Nagi at Kohima district's Jotsoma village was raided by security forces on 2 June, the statement said.

However, he was not in the house at the time of the raid, it said, adding that Nagi is also the general secretary of the NNC-NA (non-accordist).

The next round of talks is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on 7 June.

The Centre and the NNPG's working committee officially began a political dialogue in 2017 to resolve the protracted Naga political issue.

The GPRN/NSCN, Federal Government of Nagaland (FGN), NNC (parent body), National People's Government of Nagaland (NPGN) of the NNC (NA), NSCN (Reformation) and Naga National Council/ Government Democratic Republic of Nagaland (NNC/GDRN) (NA) are part of the NNPG.