You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Naga National Political Groups to suspend ongoing talks with Centre after security forces raid its leader's house

India PTI Jun 04, 2018 14:45:21 IST

Dimapur: The working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) has decided to suspend its ongoing talks with the Centre on the Naga political issue following a raid by security personnel at its co-convener's residence on 2 June, according to an NNPG statement.

Nagaland Police

File image of Nagaland police. AFP

The decision was taken by the group's working committee in an emergency meeting in Dimapur on Sunday. The raid shows it will serve no purpose to continue the dialogue as all the progress made during the talks between the two entities appear to be a trivial matter for the Union government, NNPG leaders alleged in the statement.

The working committee has decided to suspend all negotiations with the Union government unless it comes clean on the actions of its agencies, it said.

The residence of the committee's co-convener Vizosieihou Nagi at Kohima district's Jotsoma village was raided by security forces on 2 June, the statement said.

However, he was not in the house at the time of the raid, it said, adding that Nagi is also the general secretary of the NNC-NA (non-accordist).

The next round of talks is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on 7 June.

The Centre and the NNPG's working committee officially began a political dialogue in 2017 to resolve the protracted Naga political issue.

The GPRN/NSCN, Federal Government of Nagaland (FGN), NNC (parent body), National People's Government of Nagaland (NPGN) of the NNC (NA), NSCN (Reformation) and Naga National Council/ Government Democratic Republic of Nagaland (NNC/GDRN) (NA) are part of the NNPG.


Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 14:45 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores