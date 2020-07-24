Nag Panchami 2020: Day to be marked on 25 July; its rituals, history and significance

On this day, women worship Nag Devta and offer milk to snakes. They also pray for the wellness of their brothers and family.

Observed during the holy month of Sawan, Nag Panchami is dedicated to the worship of Nag Devta or the snake god. According to Drik Panchang, Nag Panchami falls on the fifth day of bright half (Shukla Paksh) in the lunar month of Shravan, which is in the month of July and August. The day is observed two days after Hariyali Teej.

This year, the day will be observed on Saturday, 25 July. As per Drik Panchang the puja muhurat of Nag Panchami is from 5:39 am to 8:22 am. The Panchami Tithi will begin at 2:34 pm on 24 July and will end at 12:02 pm on 25 July.

In Gujarat, Nag Panchami will be observed on 8 August. In Andhra Pradesh Nag Chaturthi or Nagul Chavithi is observed just after Diwali and coincides with six days long festivity of Soora Samharam in Tamil Nadu.

Nag Panchami rituals

On this day, women worship Nag Devta and offer milk to snakes. They also pray for the wellness of their brothers and family.

As per a report in NDTV, on the day of Nag Panchami, many people fast. Food made with milk is also offered to Nag Devta on this day. People make snake idols with clay at home and perform puja. They offer milk, haldi (turmeric), flowers, and kumkum during puja. Devotees also keep flowers and milk near the burrows and holes where snakes may be found.

History and significance

As per a report by Dainik Jagran, Nag Panchami is celebrated during the month of Sawan or Shravan as snakes come out of their burrows that get filled with water due to the monsoon rains.

It is believed that the festival began when Takshak, the king of snakes, stalked King Janamejaya's father Parikshit and killed him. To avenge his death, King Janamejaya conducted a yajna (to eliminate the entire Naga caste. The day the yagna was stopped due to the intervention of the Brahmin Astika Rishi is celebrated as Nag Panchami. It is also believed that on the day of Nag Panchami, Lord Krishna killed Kaliya Nag to save the lives of the people of Gokul.