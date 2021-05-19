The selected candidates will be posted as project-based contract staff and will be responsible for the effective implementation and monitoring of Off Farm Development Department projects in 18 states

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) has started the recruitment drive for the posts of Senior Consultants and Junior Consultants on a contractual basis. The selected candidates will be posted as project-based contract staff and will be responsible for the effective implementation and monitoring of 'Off Farm Development Department' (OFDD) projects in 18 states.

OFDD works in collaboration with different departments and organisations like Off Farm Producers' Organization (OFPOs). It works for skill development, marketing initiatives, GI, rural innovation, rural Incubation, etc. Initially, the contract will be for one year which can be extended as per the requirements of the project. Those who wish to apply can do it by visiting the official website. The last date to apply is 29 May.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

- Visit the website

- On the homepage, click on the ‘Join Hands with NABCONS’ link

- A new page will open. Tap on the ‘New Jobs Hiring for Long Term Basis’ link

- Now, click on the job notification

- Read all the important instructions, eligibility, etc. carefully

- Click on the link of the post you want to apply for

- Fill the Google form and submit it

For Senior Consultant posts, apply here:

For Junior Consultant posts, apply here:

Vacancy details:

Total - 22

Senior Consultants - 2

Junior Consultants – 20

Candidates selected for the Senior Consultants posts will be posted only at the NABARD head office in Mumbai.

Age limit:

Senior Consultants: A candidate must be between 40 to 50 years of age. The age limit can be relaxed for the deserving candidates after approval from OFFD Head Office

Junior Consultants: Minimum 25 years and maximum 35 years. The relaxation of age is the same as for Senior Consultants

Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview round. It can be in-person or virtual. They can also be assessed for MS Office/ data management proficiency.