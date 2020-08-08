NABARD recruitment drive 2020: Vacancies for posts of specialist consultant; here's how to apply

NABARD is hiring for posts of Cyber Security Manager, Additional Cyber Security Manager, Project Manager, Analytics-cum-Chief Data Consultant, Additional Chief Risk Manager and Risk, and Senior Analyst

The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has released a notification for the recruitment in several specialist consultant posts. Candidates will be employed on a contractual basis at NABARD's head office in Mumbai.

Those interested to apply for the posts can submit the application at https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/nabrsccaug20/. The application opened from Friday (7 August) and will remain open till 23 August, 2020.

There are vacancies for the specialist consultant posts of Cyber Security Manager, Additional Cyber Security Manager (ACSM), Project Manager, Analytics-cum-Chief Data Consultant, Additional Chief Risk Manager and Risk, and Senior Analyst.

Selection Procedure

Candidates can apply for only one of the available posts and the bank holds the right to select candidates for the interview on the basis of experience and qualification. According to a report in Jagran Josh, the bank will shortlist candidates for interview in the ratio of 1:10 and no correspondence regarding the decision will be entertained.

There is one post vacant for the Project Manager – Application Management, Senior Analyst – Information Security Operations, Senior Analyst – Network/SDWAN Operations, Project Manager – IT Operations/ infrastructure services, Analytics-cum-Chief Data Consultant, Cyber Security Manager (CSM) and ACSM. Other than these, there are four vacant posts for Risk Managers and two for Additional Chief Risk Manager.

Application fee

In order to apply successfully, candidates need to submit an application fee. For general candidates, the amount is Rs 800.

Those belonging to the SC, ST, PWBD category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 50.

The notification mentions that in case of any problem regarding "filling up the form, payment of fee/ intimation charges, complaints", candidates can file their grievances at “Candidate Grievance Lodging and Redressal Mechanism” at http://cgrs.ibps.in/.

Candidates can go through the official website at http://nabard.org for information regarding emoluments, residential accommodation and others.