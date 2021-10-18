Those who clear the preliminary exam will have to appear for the Mains exam followed by an interview

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced the results of the NABARD Grade A and B preliminary exam 2021. Candidates can view the scores and check their qualification status for the recruitment of manager and assistant manager by visiting the official website at https://www.nabard.org/.

Steps to view NABARD Grade A and B result 2021:

― Visit the official website at https://www.nabard.org/

― Click on the “What’s New” section available on the main page. Select the link for the NABARD result

― The list of shortlisted candidates, who have qualified for the main exam, will appear on screen in the form of a PDF file containing their roll numbers

― Check your results and save a printout of the list for future reference

Here's the direct link for NABARD Grade A result

Here's the direct link for NABARD Grade B result

The NABARD exams 2021 were held online for Grade A on 18 September and Grade B on 17 September. Candidates who qualify the exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam. The test was held following strict COVID-19 protocol, including social distancing measures and wearing of face masks.

The NABARD Grade A and B exams were held for 162 vacancies in total, including 148 posts of Assistant Manager (Rural Development Banking Service), five positions of Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha), and two posts of Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security Service) in Grade A, as well as seven posts of Manager in Grade B (RDBS).

The recruitment process for NABARD Grade A and B would be held in three tiers, with a preliminary exam, followed by the main exam and an interview.

The preliminary exam was held for a duration of two hours and tested the applicant on sections such as reasoning, decision making, quantitative aptitude, English language, computer knowledge, and general awareness. Candidates were also tested on their knowledge of agriculture and rural development and economic and social issues, with a focus on rural India.