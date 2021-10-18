NABARD Grade A and B preliminary exam results declared; check them at nabard.org
Those who clear the preliminary exam will have to appear for the Mains exam followed by an interview
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced the results of the NABARD Grade A and B preliminary exam 2021. Candidates can view the scores and check their qualification status for the recruitment of manager and assistant manager by visiting the official website at https://www.nabard.org/.
Steps to view NABARD Grade A and B result 2021:
― Visit the official website at https://www.nabard.org/
― Click on the “What’s New” section available on the main page. Select the link for the NABARD result
― The list of shortlisted candidates, who have qualified for the main exam, will appear on screen in the form of a PDF file containing their roll numbers
― Check your results and save a printout of the list for future reference
Here's the direct link for NABARD Grade A result
Here's the direct link for NABARD Grade B result
The NABARD exams 2021 were held online for Grade A on 18 September and Grade B on 17 September. Candidates who qualify the exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam. The test was held following strict COVID-19 protocol, including social distancing measures and wearing of face masks.
The NABARD Grade A and B exams were held for 162 vacancies in total, including 148 posts of Assistant Manager (Rural Development Banking Service), five positions of Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha), and two posts of Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security Service) in Grade A, as well as seven posts of Manager in Grade B (RDBS).
The recruitment process for NABARD Grade A and B would be held in three tiers, with a preliminary exam, followed by the main exam and an interview.
The preliminary exam was held for a duration of two hours and tested the applicant on sections such as reasoning, decision making, quantitative aptitude, English language, computer knowledge, and general awareness. Candidates were also tested on their knowledge of agriculture and rural development and economic and social issues, with a focus on rural India.
also read
Women's empowerment in Kerala: From loans to education about laws, state initiative seeks to change lives
Kerala, which leads the nation in most social indicators, is undergoing a silent revolution. In God's Own Country, women are being empowered not just economically, but psychologically
Nabard to raise Rs 55,000 cr from market in current fiscal to fund business growth
Nabard on Friday said it plans to raise about Rs 55,000 crore from the market in the current fiscal to fund its business growth and also support various agricultural and rural development schemes of the government
RBI asks banks to ensure cash supply to rural cooperative banks for ongoing Rabi crop season
According to RBI, it is imperative that farmers are adequately supported financially to ensure unhindered farming operations.