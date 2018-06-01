You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

NABARD announces preliminary result for posts of Assistant Manager; main examination on 17 June

India FP Staff Jun 01, 2018 16:46:33 IST

NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) has announced the result for the preliminary examination which was held for the Assistant Manager (Grade A) post.

According to NDTV, NABARD had conducted the examination on 19 May.

Represntational image. PTI

Represntational image. PTI

The examination was conducted for recruiting candidates at 92 posts in various disciplines, including animal husbandry, economics, environmental engineering, food processing/food technology, etc.

Further, NABARD has also released the call letter for the main examination which is slated to be held on 17 June. Candidates can download the call letter from NABARD's official website nabard.org. Students can log in using their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Steps to download call letter

- Go to the official NABARD website nabard.org

-Click on the link for Career Notices on homepage

- Download the PDF of Recruitment – Assistant Manager (RDBS) - 2018 for all information


Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 16:46 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores