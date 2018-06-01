NABARD announces preliminary result for posts of Assistant Manager; main examination on 17 June

NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) has announced the result for the preliminary examination which was held for the Assistant Manager (Grade A) post.

According to NDTV, NABARD had conducted the examination on 19 May.

The examination was conducted for recruiting candidates at 92 posts in various disciplines, including animal husbandry, economics, environmental engineering, food processing/food technology, etc.

Further, NABARD has also released the call letter for the main examination which is slated to be held on 17 June. Candidates can download the call letter from NABARD's official website nabard.org. Students can log in using their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Steps to download call letter

- Go to the official NABARD website nabard.org

-Click on the link for Career Notices on homepage

- Download the PDF of Recruitment – Assistant Manager (RDBS) - 2018 for all information