Myntra to change logo after Mumbai woman files complaint alleging it's offensive towards women

Following the controversy surrounding their logo, the Flipkart-owned company has decided to change the logo on their website, app and on all packaging and promotional material

Prominent E-commerce site Myntra has decided to change its logo after a woman filed a complaint against the company alleging that the logo was offensive for women.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the complaint was filed by Naaz Patel from NGO Avesta Foundation in December last year. As per the report, Patel demanded in her complaint that the Myntra logo be changed and appropriate action be taken against the company if they fail to bring in the necessary changes.

According to a report by Jagran, the complaint was lodged at Mumbai Police's Cyber Cell unit. DCP of Mumbai Cyber Crime Department Rashmi Karandikar said that following the complaint they found that the logo was indeed offensive in nature for women, following which they sent an email to Myntra. The company's official met with the police and agreed to make changes to the logo in a month's time, said Karandikar.

A Business Today report revealed that following the controversy surrounding their logo, the online shopping app decided to change the logo on the website, the app and on packaging material. The report added that Myntra has already issued printing orders for packaging material with the new logo.

Myntra is one of the largest online retailers for clothes and accessories in India. The e-commerce giant's winter sale logged in 51 percent increase in their website traffic as compared to the sale that took place in 2019. The Flipkart-owned company also recently grabbed headlines for its ‘End of Reason Sale'. which was held between 20 and 24 December and saw a sale of 1.1 crore items catering to more than 50 lakh orders.