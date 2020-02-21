Myanmar president Win Myint to visit India from 26 to 29 February; First Lady Daw Cho Cho to visit Agra, Bodh Gaya

New Delhi: Myanmar president Win Myint will be visiting India next week on a four-day tour from 26 to 29 February.

Myint's visit follows an invitation extended by president Ram Nath Kovind, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. The Myanmar president is also scheduled to hold several official meetings in New Delhi.

The visiting dignitary, along with his wife, the First Lady, Daw Cho Cho, is also expected to visit Agra and Bodh Gaya.

President Myint had visited India last year to attend Narendra Modi's second swearing-in ceremony as the prime minister. He was personally invited by Modi for the ceremony.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.