Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes: CBI tells Supreme Court it unearthed skeleton of 15-year-old at excavation site

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday told the Supreme Court it had unearthed the skeleton of a 15-year-old girl at a cremation site in Bihar during its inquiry into the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases.

This comes a day after the CBI began to excavate a grave in Muzaffarpur, where it is suspected that the remains of some of the girls, who were sexually abused at the shelter home, could be buried. The agency said the excavation site is at Sikandarpur in Muzaffarpur district. Investigators will share more details once they complete the excavation.

Some of the victims in the government-funded shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur's NGO Seva Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti (SSEVS) have alleged that a few of their fellow inmates were killed and buried after being raped, officials said. The agency began to dig up the location after some of the girls identified the site. They started the process after questioning Thakur's close aide.

On 20 September, the Supreme Court had vacated a Patna High Court order restraining the media from reporting on the investigation into the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, where several minor girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused over a period of time. The incident came to light after a report from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) alleged sexual abuse of 34 girls at the shelter home, after which an FIR was subsequently registered by the Bihar social welfare department, and 10 people, including Thakur, were arrested.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar handed over the investigation to the CBI after a huge outcry. The state's social welfare minister, Manju Verma, had to resign in August after it was disclosed that her husband had spoken to Thakur several times between January and June.

With inputs from PTI