Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases: Main accused Brajesh Thakur claims he was set to contest elections on Congress ticket

Brajesh Thakur, main accused in Bihar's Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases, on Wednesday claimed that he was planning to join the Congress and that the charges against him were a 'political conspiracy'.

ANI reported that he was planning to contest elections from Muzaffarpur. Thakur also said that none of the 34 minor girls who were allegedly raped in the NGO run by him, had mentioned his name. He urged the media to read the case diary in order to verify his claims.

When asked about Thakur's relations with 'Madhu', who is considered his close aide and who is absconding since the police crackdown on his NGO, he denied any "relation" with her.

Thakur claimed that the conspiracy was being propagated by newspapers with the purpose of shutting his newspaper down. "Their business is getting affected due to my newspaper, that's why this is happening," he said, according to ANI.

A woman threw ink on the Thakur outside the Muzaffarpur court.

Thakur also denied having any close links with Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma.

The main accused was produced in a special POCSO court, along with nine other accused arrested in the case.

Thakur, whose NGO ran the shelter home, has been in jail for the past two months.

Verma is in the eye of the storm ever since the name of her husband cropped up in the sex scandal case at the Muzaffarpur shelter home

