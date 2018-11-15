Muzaffarpur shelter home case: JD(U) suspends former Bihar minister Manju Verma from party two days after SC rap

Manju Verma, the former Bihar minister who has been absconding since the beginning of November has been suspended from the Janata Dal (United) party, ANI reported. Earlier, the Supreme Court had rapped the Bihar Police for its failure to arrest Verma in a case related to the recovery of ammunition from her house during a raid conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

Earlier this month, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Verma in connection with an Arms Act case. She was to be arrested after her anticipatory bail in the Arms Act case filed by the CBI was rejected by the Patna High Court on 9 October.

A Begusarai court had earlier issued an arrest warrant against her soon after the top court had criticised the Bihar government for not arresting her.

Earlier in August, around 50 live cartridges were seized from one of Verma's residences during a raid carried out in connection with the shelter home rape case.

Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister of Bihar in August this year after her husband Chandrashekhar Verma came under fire for allegedly having links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

The shelter home rape case pertains to alleged sexual harassment of 44 girls residing at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, which was run by NGO Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, owned by Brajesh Thakur.

