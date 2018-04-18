Muzaffarnagar woman raped for two months; police arrest one, other absconding

Muzaffarnagar: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men after being confined to the basement of a house in the civil lines area in Muzaffarnagar for around two months, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim filed a complaint with the police, alleging she was kept at the location for two months and raped by a man and his uncle, according to Station House Officer D K Tyagi. The woman somehow managed to escape from the house on 1 February, he said.

Police have registered a case against the accused and his uncle. One of the accused has been arrested. Police are conducting searches to nab the uncle, who is on the run, the SHO said.

The incident comes amid a furore over cases of rapes reported from several parts of the country.