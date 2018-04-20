You are here:
Muzaffarnagar riots: Uttar Pradesh court to frame charges against BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan, others on 29 May

India PTI Apr 20, 2018 18:45:43 IST

Muzaffarnagar: A court on Friday fixed 29 May for framing of charges against BJP MP and former Union minister Sanjeev Balyan and others in a case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal riots, as all the accused were not present in the court.

A file photo of aftermath of riots in Muzaffarnagar. AP

Balayan along with co-accused Umesh Malik, a BJP MLA, appeared in the court but Sadvi Prachi failed to show up following which Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ritu Nagar fixed 29 May for framing of charges against accused in the case.

The accused are facing charges under various sections of IPC including violating prohibitory orders and wrongful restraint. It is alleged that the accused participated in a mahapanchayat and incited violence through their speeches in the last week of August 2013.

At least 60 people were killed and over 40,000 displaced during riots in Muzaffarnagar and surrounding districts in 2013.

Meanwhile, Balyan favoured withdrawal of cases against those who have been "falsely implicated".

The MP, however, said he was ready to face the case against him.

"Cases should be withdrawn against innocent people," he told reporters on a query over reported move by the Uttar Pradesh government to withdraw cases.


Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 18:45 PM

