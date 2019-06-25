Muslim youths stalking Adivasi girls will be beheaded, says Telangana BJP MP; minority group seeks action against Soyam Bapu Rao

Hyderabad: A BJP MP has stoked a controversy by saying that any Muslim youth who tries to indulge in stalking tribal girls will be "beheaded". A video of the Adilabad MP, Soyam Bapu Rao, purportedly making the comments was widely shared on social media on Monday.

"I want to tell Muslim youths one thing, that if you try to indulge in stalking our Adivasi girls, you will be beheaded. I am requesting minority youth brothers in the united Adilabad district, don't follow our girls. It will be difficult for you if we start following you," he purportedly says in the video clip.

Outrageous!! The #BJP MP of Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao has triggered a controversy where he treated beheading of #Muslim youths alleging they are exploiting Adiwasi girls in the tribal district of #Telangana pic.twitter.com/gaKwfKxJdR — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) June 24, 2019

A group of minority community leaders has given a "representation" to the Adilabad Police seeking action against the BJP MP over his alleged remark as it "hurt their sentiments".

The Adilabad Police said there was no clarity in the "representation" on where and when Rao made the comments.

"They gave a representation on Sunday without any specifications. We are seeking legal opinion and proceeding accordingly. We don't know when and where he made such comments. Nobody has lodged any complaint also so far," said Additional Superintendent of Police K Mohan.

The MP could not be reached for comment.

