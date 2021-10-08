'Muslim orphan lost her Sikh godmother': Fear psychosis among Kashmiris after minority school principal killed in terror attack

While different politicians in Kashmir believe that the attempts are being made to instil fear among minorities, the local Kashmiri, living side by side with the Kashmiri pandits, and other minority like Sikhs are also saddened by the killing of two teachers

On the second day at Supinder Kaur's family — a school Principal — who was killed in a terror attack in Srinagar, mourners are visiting their two-storey building in Allochi Bagh.

A Sikh boy carried a banner, with a local newspapers report, "Muslim orphan lost her Sikh godmother," and suddenly there was a huge hue and cry in the tent.

Kaur, in her locality, was known for her living a simple life, a woman with a generous attitude and someone who would stand for everyone in need.

Jasleen Kaur, 13, daughter of Kaur, is shocked and numb, who is being consistently insisted by her aunt to take food.

"What was her fault? What did the killers get by killing her? asked Janpreet Singh, Jasleen's aunt.

The family had just come from Batamaloo area, where the last rites of Kaur were performed on Friday.

Jasleen, Kaur's daughter, is a 7th Class student, studying in Delhi Public School in Srinagar, who had spent an ample amount of time with her mother, from the last four days. Kaur had just attended school the day she was killed, after four days of leave, along with her colleague, Deepak Chand, 32 who lived in Jammu.

While different politicians in Kashmir believe that the attempts are being made to instil fear among minorities and encourage communal strife in the Valley, the local Kashmiri, living side by side with the Kashmiri pandits, and other minority like Sikhs are also saddened by the killing of two teachers.

"She was so nice and helpful. She would always greet everyone with a smile. She has small kids. Watching her kids mourning the death of their mother is very painful," said a sobbing Muslim lady, who was walking out from their house.

A lone watchman

On the other side, in Boys higher secondary school, in Sangam Eidgah, where Kaur was a Principal, a lone watchman is frightened.

Zahoor Magray, the watchman, could not sleep all night. He was consistently getting nightmares of killings.

Magray, whose duty is from evening hours, usually stays for the night in the school, but, as per him, yesterday night to him was the longest night.

"Even though I usually remain alone here. It was very uncomfortable for me to be here last night," said Magray.

He recalls the generous nature of Kaur, who recently on his request bought the street-lights for the school from her own pocket.

"I joined in August. But I can say she was very helpful and caring," he said.

Kaur and Chand were working as teachers at the Government Boys higher secondary, a school in Sangam, which is 12 kms from Srinagar.

On Friday, protests rocked in Kashmir after back-to-back killings. While residents took to the streets, several leaders expressed condolences.

Police have been maintaining that LeT-backed Kashmiri terror outfit TRF is behind the recent targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement by TRF said that these teachers on 15 August had harassed and warned the parents with dire consequences that if any student didn't attend the Independence day function at their school.

"Despite our warning posters and requests that don't politicise the education system and don't drag the education sector or any other public dealings sector into occupiers filthy agenda. And it is to warn also those elements who try to give this a religious angle. There is no such thing in it and we once again want to make it clear that no innocent person is or will be touched or harassed," it stated.

Family of Kaur, however, told Firstpost, she did not attend the school on the Independence day, as she had to attend the last rites of her aunt who had died.

With these two killings, the toll in Kashmir, in a week, rose to seven — making it one of the bloodiest weeks in Kashmir.

Deafening silence among locals and students

The locals, staff and the students in the area, where the killing occurred — were scared to talk to the media on the day the killings happened.

A local lady said that they heard two or three gunshots but couldn't fathom what it was. "None of us have gone to that place because we are very shocked," she said.

Firstpost also came to know from a staff member, wishing anonymity, that three gunmen carrying pistols had barged into the school, who kept male and female staff separately in two rooms and took away their phones.

After that two teachers were shot next to the principal's office.

One of the teachers also told Firstpost that they all would treat each other as families in school and the incident has created a panic among everyone.

A student who had come to the spot after hearing the news, recalled the fun moments with his teacher, Chand, who was on their exam duty on Wednesday. "I am numb. This is too shocking for all of us," he said.

Reports say that a total of 25 civilians have been shot dead by militants in targeted-killings this year till date : 10 in Srinagar, 4 in Pulwama, 4 in Anantnag, 3 in Kulgam, 2 in Baramulla, 1 each in Budgam and Bandipora.

Attacks by militant groups targeting Hindu businessmen as well as people from other states living and working in Kashmir began soon after 5 August, 2019, when the Central government stripped Kashmir from its semi autonomous status.

The incidents have also scared the minority, who are panicked since these two teachers were killed in Kashmir.

Mohit Bhan, a Kashmiri migrant and a PDP spokesperson, told Firstpost, that for the first time in the last 30 years, he has been receiving frantic calls from minorities.

He said that this is the time when the Muslims in Kashmir should support and show sympathy to minorities and narrow the gap.

"It took more than 30 years to fill the gap. We must not widen this gap between each other."