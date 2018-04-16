Islamic clerics term Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill as Centre's 'interference' into Shariah law

Patna: A congregation of Muslim clerics has termed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 as Centre's "interference" into the Shariah law.

The congregation which was named as "Deen Bacho, Desh Bachao conference" was organised by Imarat Shariah at Phulwari Sharif in Patna on Sunday.

The congregation passed an unanimous resolution demanding that the bill be withdrawn.

Presiding the conference, Imarat Shariah — Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha —Amir-e-Shariyat Mohammad Wali Rahmani appealed to the people to find out solutions to their problems within the ambit of the Constitution.