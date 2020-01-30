Convict out on bail holds 20 children hostage in UP's Farrukhabad; three cops, villager injured after he opens fire

Around 20 children are being held hostage by a convict out on bail in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, the police said on Thursday.

Livehindustan.com identified the individual as Subhash Batham and said he was released recently from jail.

According to ANI, three policemen and a villager have been injured after he opened fire at them. According to ANI, the he also threw a hand grenade at the police.

Farrukhabad Police: More than 15 children, and a few women, have been held hostage at a house by a man. Incident of firing has also taken place. Operation to rescue them is underway. Senior police officers are present at the spot. https://t.co/SFoEdEuq7g pic.twitter.com/PkPALZ4Z4Y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2020

ADGP PV Rama Shastri told ANI that rescue operations are underway, that a Quick Response Team (QRT) and Special Operation Group (SOG) team are already at the spot, and that the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is on its way.

"The man had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and he was out on a bail. He called the children on the pretext of a birthday party and held them hostage. He opened fire on villagers," he added.

"Twenty children are being held hostage at Kathariya village," ADGP PV Rama Shastri said, adding, "We are ensuring their safe rescue. If needed NSG will also be called for the operation,"

A team of commandos have also been rushed to the spot, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said.

With inputs from agencies

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.