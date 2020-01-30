You are here:
Convict out on bail holds 20 children hostage in UP's Farrukhabad; three cops, villager injured after he opens fire

India FP Staff Jan 30, 2020 21:53:30 IST

  • Three policemen and a villager have been injured while trying to rescue children from a house in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad

  • A murder accused has held hostage 20 children and a few woman in a house in Mohammadabad area of the district, reports said

  • Reports said that the individual had invited the children for his daughter's birthday party

Around 20 children are being held hostage by a convict out on bail in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, the police said on Thursday.

Livehindustan.com identified the individual as Subhash Batham and said he was released recently from jail.

According to ANI, three policemen and a villager have been injured after he opened fire at them. According to ANI, the he also threw a hand grenade at the police.

ADGP PV Rama Shastri told ANI that rescue operations are underway, that a Quick Response Team (QRT) and Special Operation Group (SOG) team are already at the spot, and that the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is on its way.

"The man had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and he was out on a bail. He called the children on the pretext of a birthday party and held them hostage. He opened fire on villagers," he added.

"Twenty children are being held hostage at Kathariya village," ADGP PV Rama Shastri said, adding, "We are ensuring their safe rescue. If needed NSG will also be called for the operation,"

A team of commandos have also been rushed to the spot, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2020 21:53:30 IST

