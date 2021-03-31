Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh advertises 172 vacancies; application to start from 8 April

Since the 2010 recruitment drive, MCC has been hiring on outsourcing and contractual for the last few years

The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has advertised for 172 vacancies, in the department’s first recruitment drive in over a decade.

The last recruitment drive by the corporation was conducted in 2010, through which posts like junior engineers (JE), firemen and sub-divisional engineers (SDE) were filled.

The publication mentions that this time, out of the 172 vacancies, there are 82 posts in the fire department. For the post of firemen, there are 81 vacancies along with one vacancy for fire officer.

The remaining vacancies include two SDEs, four JEs and 41 clerks. There are also vacancies for sub-inspectors (enforcement department), computer programmers, law officers, data entry operators and other posts.

Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh (MCC) recruitment process is expected to start on 8 April through the online mode. The application window will close on 3 May while 8 May is the last date for payment of the application fee.

Various departments of the MCC are facing acute staff shortage. More than 55 percent of posts in the permanent category are vacant. In the medical department, there are 1,240 vacancies that are lying vacant and 934 are filled out of the total 2,174 permanent sanctioned posts.

Speaking about the development, commissioner of MCC, KK Yadav said that they have advertised the posts and will be soon filled, reported The Tribune.

The publication quoted another official saying that these posts are being filled so that they don’t get lapsed. Since the 2010 recruitment drive, MCC has been hiring on outsourcing and contractual for the last few years.