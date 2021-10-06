Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple to offer live darshan through mobile app; check details here
The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple is a free, indigenously-built mobile application for iOS and Android that has been developed by Cynapto Technologies Private Limited
The two-century-old Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple at Prabhadevi in Mumbai is one of the busiest temples where thousands of devotees gather on Tuesdays to offer their prayers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the temple has been shut for several months until now. But people can now seek darshan online through a mobile app.
Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple is an indigenous mobile application for iOS, Android, and iPad which is developed by Cynapto Technologies Private Limited. The application takes viewers through a live darshan, allows them to book appointments, conduct puja over a video call, donate money online and view bookings. Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati application supports three languages — English, Hindi, and Marathi.
The Shri Siddhivinayak Temple App can be downloaded from here:
For Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cynapto.ssvt
For iOS - https://apps.apple.com/in/app/siddhivinayak-temple/id1524939351
Here’s a step-by-step guide to attend live darshan through the mobile app:
- Download the application from the aforementioned links
- Open the app on your phone
- Select the language of choice
- Enter all your details and then register
- Select the ‘Live Darshan’ option
- You will be directed to a page where you can do Live darshan
You can also go on a Live Darshan through the YouTube link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYfJmZAeQzM&feature=emb_logo
Siddhivinayak Temple Aarti Timings:
Timings from Wednesday to Monday:
- Kakad Aarti – 5.30 am to 6.00 am
- Evening Aarti – 7.30 am to 8.00 pm
- Shejaarti – This is the last Aarti of the day that begins at 9.50 pm (The temple doors are closed after shejaarti)
- Siddhivinayak Temple remains fully closed till the next morning after ‘Shejaarti’
Timings on Tuesdays
For Kakad Aarti – 5.00 am to 5.30 am
For Night Aarti – 9.30 pm to 10.00 pm
For Shejaarti – This is the last Aarti of the day: 12 am (the temple is closed after Shejaarti)
Shree Siddhivinayak Temple is visited by dignitaries from all across the world. The Ganesha idol present here has been carved out of a single black stone and is unique in nature as the Ganesha’s trunk is turned to the right instead of the left.
