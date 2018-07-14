Mumbai’s Parel flyover opens for motorists again after BMC conducts 48-hour repair work to fix burst pipeline

The Parel flyover on Mumbai's busy Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, which was closed on Thursday following a water pipeline burst, is open to commuters again. The Mumbai Police tweeted on Saturday that work on repairing the pipeline, which had been ongoing since 48 hours, is now complete.

The water pipeline repair work has been completed at Bhoiwada. The Parel TT Bridge (South Bound) is open for commuters #TrafficUpdate — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 14, 2018

The pipeline burst on Thursday, resulting in flooding and shutting down of the Parel flyover on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road. According to The Asian Age, civic officials said the burst might be due to wear and tear as it was an old pipeline.

BMC officials had told The Times of India that the pipeline serves the main water supply network that goes up to Byculla from Dadar. The water supply, however, was not affected due to the burst pipeline, they added.

The shutting down of the flyover also led to traffic congestion and vehicles had to be diverted. Traffic was diverted from Arora junction and Bhoiwada junction. A police official told Hindustan Times that motorists were asked to take a left turn towards Wadala cross road from Arora junction in Matunga. There are also diversions at Naigaon cross road.