Mumbai's local train services to fully resume from Friday; restrictions on those allowed to travel to continue
Western Railway currently runs only 1,201 local train services and the Central Railway runs 1,580 services a day
Western Railway will restore full operations of the suburban train services from 29 January, with 1,367 trains running on slow and fast tracks from Friday moving away from its away restricted services, according to reports. Central Railway will also operate 1,685 local train services from Friday.
Western Railway currently runs only 1,201 local train services and the Central Railway runs 1,580 services a day.
The order follows a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday to discuss the opening of local train services to all commuters, according to Mumbai Mirror. “Western Railway has decided to start all its suburban services by increasing existing 1,201 special services to 1,367 from Friday, 29 January,” a statement by Western Railway said.
All commuters, however, will not allowed to travel in the suburban trains, according to a Times Now report. Railway authorities also urged travellers to adhere to all guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination.
APPEAL
Passengers as permitted by Ministry of Railways & Govt of Maharashtra are ONLY allowed to travel by the suburban trains.
Others are requested not to rush to the Rly stations.
Please adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during boarding, travel & at destination.
— DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) January 27, 2021
Currently, only essential services workers are allowed to use locals on both Western and Central lines. However, women and lawyers are allowed free access during off-peak hours. The services were stopped in March last year as coronavirus cases rose, before resuming partially in July.
While the daily ridership of local trains on the Central and Western lines is 20 lakh, over 80 lakh people used ride Mumbai’s local trains before the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 .
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Fire at Pune's Serum Institute of India leaves five dead; Covishield production unaffected, says CEO Adar Poonawalla
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to visit the facility to take stock of the situation tomorrow. The Maharashtra govt has also ordered a probe into the cause of the fire
Maharashtra govt suspends three, fires three others over Bhandara hospital fire that killed 10 infants
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that learning lessons from the 9 January incident, the state government will carry out a health audit of all the district hospitals in the state in the next 15 days
Maharashtra govt says consulting legal experts for action against Arnab Goswami under Official Secrets Act
In a presser, state home minister Anil Deshmukh referred to the purported chats between Goswami and ex-BARC head Partho Dasgupta, which mentioned that Goswami was privy to the planning of the 2019 surgical strike