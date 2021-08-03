Mumbai’s housing society paints ‘No Kissing Zone’ sign to discourage couples from PDA near building
The chairman of the Satyam Shivam Sundaram housing society in the Borivali suburb of Mumbai which painted the 'no kissing zone' sign urged couples to 'control their emotions'
A housing society in Mumbai’s Borivali has put up a sign to discourage couples from indulging in the public display of affection (PDA). The society named Satyam Shivam Sundaram has put a ‘No Kissing Zone’ sign in front of the building.
The society decided to put up this sign because the number of couples meeting at a particular spot near the building were increasing.
After No Honking Zone..No Traffic Zone...No Hawker Zone..
Now NO KISSING ZONE in #Mumbai.@mumbaimatterz @RoadsOfMumbai pic.twitter.com/OqPRj8SIIn
— Vivek Gupta News 18 (@imvivekgupta) August 1, 2021
Speaking about the sign painted on the road, Kailashrao Deshmukh, a resident of the Satyam Shivam Sundaram society, said that they are not against kissing, or couples, but could not allow it just outside their houses.
Deshmukh informs that residents of the society have often tried to dissuae couples from meeting near the building, and even shot their videos and showed them to the local corporator. The society also filed a police complaint on the matter, but no action was taken by the authorities.
According to a report in Mid-Day, couples who visit the spot said that there is nothing criminal about kissing your partner.
A couple who used to meet at the spot now painted with a "no kissing zone" sign by the housing society, told the publication that the housing society's action is against couples.
“This action goes against couples. We don’t disturb anyone,” the couple said, adding that they don't meet at the spot anymore.
Another couple stated that the Borivali housing society should remove the sign because the road is not a private property of the society.
Vinay Ansurkar, chairman of the society and an advocate by profession, said that kissing is not considered an offence by the Supreme Court, however, he added that continued kissing is vulgarity.
Stating that the housing society has not taken permission from authorities to paint the sign, Ansurkar said that couples should control their emotions.
“This (kissing) is pure vulgarity and not romance,” he added.
