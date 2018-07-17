Mumbai's Elphinstone Road station renamed Prabhadevi; change comes into effect from midnight

Mumbai: The decision to change the name of Mumbai's suburban Elphinstone station on the Western Railway to Prabhadevi will come into effect from Tuesday midnight, an official statement from the Western Railway said on Monday.

The statement said that necessary changes were being made to the station boards, indicators and PA system for the benefit of passengers. The station code for Prabhadevi will be PBHD, it said. The decision to change the name of the station to Prabhadevi was passed in the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly in Nagpur on 16 December, 2016.