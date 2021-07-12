Mumbai: Western suburbs including Andheri, Bandra, Khar to face water supply disruption tomorrow

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake maintenance work of the supply valve on July 13 between 10 am and 10 pm

On Tuesday, 13 July, water supply is going to remain affected in western parts of Mumbai due to the maintenance work by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to a report in Hindustan Times, areas like Santacruz, Jogeshwari, Andheri, Bandra, Khar, and Vile Parle will not be receiving water supply on 13 July for a period of 12 hours from 10 am to 10 pm

There will be disrupted or no water supply in other areas including Juhu-Koliwada, Gilbert Hill, Nehru Nagar, N C Phadke Road, AK Marg.

BMC has said in a statement that there are technical difficulties in some areas of H-West, K-East and K-West and this is why the corporation is taking measures to resolve this issue. The corporation will be replacing a 1,200-mm-diameter valve at Bandra outlet of part 2 of Veravali Reservoir 3.

Against a demand of 4000 million litres, BMC supplies 3850 million litres of water to the city, reported The Indian Express. Citizens have been directed to store water in these areas and use it judiciously. The water supply will remain closed for at least 12 hours in several locations and hence water should be used in limited quantities in the aforementioned areas.

Previously, the water supply in Navi Mumbai was also affected on 21 June due to repair work. There was no water supply in areas administered by CIDCO as Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) carried out repair works. The supply was resumed on 22 June from 9 am. In order to complete the repair work, the water supply was closed for 24 hours.