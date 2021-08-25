Mumbai University to release second merit for UG Admissions 2021 today at mu.ac.in

Those who registered but could not get through the cut-off in the first merit list can check the second list on the official website at https://mu.ac.in/ once released.

The Mumbai University (MU) will release the second merit list for undergraduate (UG) admissions for various programmes today, 25 August. Those who registered but could not get through the cut-off in the first merit list can check the second list on the official website at https://mu.ac.in/ once released.

Other than the official website, candidates will also be able to check the list on the websites of their respective colleges. Applicants should note that after the second merit list is released, verification of documents and online fee payment will be open from 26 to 30 August till 3:00 pm.

Meanwhile, the third merit list will be issued on 30 August by the university. The first merit list was released on 18 August where the cut-off for students reached as high as 98 percent in many colleges in the city.

Once released, applicants can follow these steps to check MU’s second merit list:

Step 1: Go to the official website, https://mu.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the Mumbai University Admission 2021 link that is available on the home page

Step 3: Candidates need to provide their login details and then click on submit

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the second merit list will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the list properly and save the document if required

As a large number of students scored above 90 percent in this year’s board exams, the cut-off is expected to remain high in the second cut-off list as well. Reportedly, the famous St Xavier’s College listed 98 percent for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Arts. Also, at Hinduja college, the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) cut-off for Commerce was 93 percent. For Science, it was 85.50 percent, and for Arts, it was 83.67 percent.

However, the university has informed that those candidates who had submitted the admission or application form along with the pre-admission enrolment form by 14 August are eligible to go ahead in the admission process.