The University of Mumbai has announced the exam date sheet for Commerce and Management courses for the academic session 2020-21. For other courses like Science, Technology, Humanities, and other interdisciplinary courses, the timetable will be released soon. Students can check and download the detailed notifications by visiting the official website of the Mumbai University: http://www.mum.digitaluniversity.ac/

Important dates:

The timetable is available for MCom, MMS (Digital Business Management), and MMS Semester IV under the Commerce and Management section. Here are the details:

Due to the pandemic situation in Maharashtra, the exams will be held in online mode.

In another notification, the university has postponed the LLM (Master of Laws) examinations till 1 June. The exams were scheduled to start from 17 May but now stand deferred. The decision has been taken after students requested that exams should be postponed as the admission to the course is still in process.

This year, around 800 students are supposed to appear for the exam across six LLM divisions of MU. The students are now complaining about the lack of breaks between the exams.

Sachin Pawar, President of Students Council in an interview with the Hindustan Times said that they are demanding gaps between the papers and have never asked for the postponement of the exams. He said that as per the new schedule, papers will be held every day and students will have no time to revise the entire syllabus.

The Master of Laws programme was started in 2013 after the University Grants Commission (UGC) allowed a one-year master’s programme in law (LLM). This is one of the many initiatives taken by the UGC to revamp legal education and bring it on par with international standards.