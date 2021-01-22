Mumbai University PhD Entrance Test to be held on 28 February; register for exam by 28 January
With the government declaring a nationwide lockdown last year, it was not possible for many candidates to apply for the MU PET 2020
The Mumbai University will be conducting the PhD entrance test (PET) 2020 on 28 February. The exam is being conducted one year after the application process was initiated by the varsity. The delay in conducting the exam was caused by the pandemic.
MU had asked the candidates to enroll themselves for the entrance exam by 31 March, 2020. As many as 6,512 aspirants had registered for the test but it was never conducted. The university has decided to reopen the application process afresh. Now, candidates have been given time till 28 January to apply for the exam.
An official notification by the varsity said those candidates who have applied last year need not apply again. Only applications of those who could not register themselves in 2020 need to be registered.
Of the total number of 6,512 registered candidates, a total of 3,340 applications were in the science and technology department. As many as 1,691 were from the faculty of humanities and 1,148 from the commerce and management department.
Lastly, the faculty of interdisciplinary studies received 333 applications. The varsity had received more than 320 applications for the MPhil entrance exam. Also, about 500 candidates from other states had also registered themselves for the exam.
The portal quoted a spokesperson for the university to report that the deadline to register was being reopened for one week for those candidates who had missed the chance to apply last year. With the government declaring nationwide lockdown and the coronavirus spreading at an alarming rate last year in March, it was not possible for many candidates to apply for the MU PET 2020. It is being expected that the number of applications in all the departments will go higher now aspirants have been given a new window of opportunity.
