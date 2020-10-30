Mumbai University declares results for BCom, LLB courses; check on www.mumresults.in

More than 95 percent of candidates have been declared passed in the BCom final semester exams while 86 percent have cleared the LLB exams

Mumbai University (MU) has declared the results of various undergraduate programmes like B Com and LLB courses on its official website.

According to a report in Times Now, more than 95 percent of candidates have been declared passed in the BCom exams while 86 percent have cleared the LLB exams.

The report further adds that more than 50 percent of candidates have bagged first-class results and at least 4 students have managed to score full marks in theory.

In the LLB exams, almost 600 students have scored 100 percent marks.

According to a report in The Times of India the passing percentage in TY BCom usually is around the 70 percent range while in LLB it is lower, but many students expected a better score as the questions were in MCQ format and students took the exam online from home.

Speaking to the publication, an official said that the results cannot be compared with previous years as exams were never conducted in this format. Furthermore, difficulty level is not very high in the MCQ format.

A student who scored cent percent in the exam stated that the government's original stance of considering average scores of students' previous performances was more realistic as these marks would put a question on the validity of work done in previous semesters.

As per a report in Jagran Josh, the Mumbai University result 2020 released online will contain details such as details as registration number and name of the student, course, semester, subject code, grade obtained and result status (Pass/Fail). Students can download the marks in a PDF format from the official website of the university.

Here's how to check the Mumbai University Results 2020:

Candidates need to go to the official website http://www.mumresults.in/ and go to the results link on the homepage. Once there, they need to select the course and the semester they wish to see the results of. Once they have entered their enrolment number, the result will appear on the screen, which they can save for future reference.