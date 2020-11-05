Mumbai University backlog exam for first and second year students to start from 30 November

MU affiliated colleges which have conducted the backlog examinations before 23 March will not have to re-conduct the test

The University of Mumbai has asked all its affiliated colleges to conduct backlog examination for first and second year students from 30 November. The detailed schedule for the examination will soon be released by the Mumbai University on its official website: mu.ac.in.

The backlog exams were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

The test for backlog papers for the 2019-2020 academic session has been pending since June. The students were promoted, colleges were asked to hold the exams within 120 days after physical classes resume post COVID-19 lockdown.

The exam will be conducted in online mode and the paper will have multiple choice questions (MCQs).

The admit card of the backlog examination will be released by the varsity before the commencement of the test. It will mention the candidate’s name, registration number, roll number, subjects.

The hall ticket will also mention the guidelines that the students will have to abide by at the examination centre.

A report by Jagran Josh mentioned an official from Mumbai University saying that the varsity's priority in the last few months was to hold exams for the graduating batch.

Since the exams have been successfully completed and results of most have been declared, the University is planning on finishing the backlog exams soon.

The backlog exams are conducted at college level. After the backlog exam, post-Diwali, the varsity will concentrate on semester-end examination for this year.

The colleges will be on Diwali break between 12 and 18 November.