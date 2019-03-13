Mumbai University, Aurangabad varsity postpone exams due to clash with LS polls; new dates to be announced soon

Mumbai: The Lok Sabha election schedule in Maharashtra has forced two universities to postpone some of their examinations overlapping with polling dates, officials said on Wednesday.

Elections will be held in the state in four phases on 11, 18, 23 and 29 April, as per the Election Commission. In view of this, the BA and BCom exams of Mumbai University, scheduled on 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30 April, have been postponed, an official from the varsity's examination department said.

"The new examination schedule will be uploaded on the university's portal soon," he said.

A similar communication has been issued to students by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad district of the state. The examinations scheduled by the university on 18 and 23 April will now be held on some later dates, the details of which will be declared soon, an official from the institution said.

